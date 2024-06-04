CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 5th (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 5th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNSP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 9,287,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,558. The company has a market cap of $1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.78. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.