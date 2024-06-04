CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.64. 2,244,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

