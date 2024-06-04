Cloudflare’s (NET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NET. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

NYSE:NET opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,337,064 shares in the company, valued at $131,500,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,337,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,500,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $949,705.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,829 shares of company stock worth $62,782,587. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $221,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

