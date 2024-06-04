Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,376,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,061,300.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $5,063,437.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,376,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,061,300.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,829 shares of company stock valued at $62,782,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.