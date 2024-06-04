Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 308,973 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,149,379.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,012,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,285,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CIFR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,525,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,891. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,901,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,811 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 358,897 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

