CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 56,357 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,605,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 56,357 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $360,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $5,894,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

