CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 56,349 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 56,349 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $260,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,842,381 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $220,717,000 after purchasing an additional 277,261 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,116,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,045. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.83.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

