CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 52,574 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,574 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Danaher worth $537,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

