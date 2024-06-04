CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 797,884 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,884 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.32% of Zoetis worth $285,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.49. 2,142,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.70. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

