CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $188.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,434,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $188,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

AMJ stock remained flat at $28.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

