CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,562,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 479,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $143,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

CI traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $336.75. 958,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,140. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.92 and its 200-day moving average is $325.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

