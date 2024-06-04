CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. 6,559,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,431,909. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

