CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,161 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,585. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.00. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

