CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 20,689 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $204,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,087,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.56 and a 200 day moving average of $432.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.88 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,380 shares of company stock valued at $351,867,744 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

