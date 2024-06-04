CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PDD were worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PDD by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $145.76. 4,971,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

