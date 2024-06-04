CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 235,047 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,808,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,160. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.