CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,432 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.68% of GFL Environmental worth $87,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GFL Environmental by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 842,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 73,506 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 997,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

