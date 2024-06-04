CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394,853 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $162,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 48,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. 145,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,165. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

