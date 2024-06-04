CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $74.37 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $74,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 70,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 906,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,675,000 after buying an additional 175,841 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $15,530,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.12. 3,821,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,610. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.