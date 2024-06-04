CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $64.26 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $64,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,231,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $405.80. 594,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.13. The company has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $412.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,779 shares of company stock worth $15,862,204. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.