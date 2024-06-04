CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $270.92 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for 1.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.23% of Teck Resources worth $270,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $172,740,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16,855.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,529 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,378 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after buying an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in Teck Resources by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,755,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after buying an additional 1,483,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of TECK traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. 3,410,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

