CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $13.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.39. 1,464,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.53 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $138.49.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

