CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $117.55 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $117,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.11.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COST traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $823.40. The company had a trading volume of 976,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,682. The firm has a market cap of $365.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $751.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $510.57 and a 52-week high of $827.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

