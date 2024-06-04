CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $86,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.53. 4,088,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,082,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

