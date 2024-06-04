CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
