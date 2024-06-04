CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPFree Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

