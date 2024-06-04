CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 171,370 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,370 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $70,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.16. 2,830,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,453. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.