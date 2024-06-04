China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMHHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5444 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

China Merchants Port Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMHHY opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. China Merchants Port has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

Get China Merchants Port alerts:

China Merchants Port Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.