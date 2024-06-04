China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (CMHHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5444 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
China Merchants Port Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMHHY opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. China Merchants Port has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.
China Merchants Port Company Profile
