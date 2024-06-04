Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2,493.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 30.0% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

