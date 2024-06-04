Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 234.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.16. 35,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,046. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

