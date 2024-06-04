Charles Park Acquires 10,000 Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Park purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($37,540.04).

North American Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NAIT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 293 ($3.75). The company had a trading volume of 177,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.90. The company has a market cap of £402.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,674.40 and a beta of 0.70. North American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99.

North American Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is 55,000.00%.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

