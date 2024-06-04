Century Financial Co. (CYFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 20th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
Century Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CYFL stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Century Financial has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.
Century Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Century Financial
- Trading Halts Explained
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.