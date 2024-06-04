Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.