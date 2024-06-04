Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $71.13. 2,708,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

