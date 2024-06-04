Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.
Cellcom Israel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CELJF opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Cellcom Israel has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
