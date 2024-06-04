Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.85. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at $3,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

