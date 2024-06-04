CDAM UK Ltd Acquires 247,375 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,375 shares during the quarter. Ziff Davis accounts for about 9.8% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $79,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.3 %

ZD stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 141,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,527. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.