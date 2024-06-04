CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBFV. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CBFV
CB Financial Services Stock Performance
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.
CB Financial Services Company Profile
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CB Financial Services
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.