CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBFV. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.55. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

