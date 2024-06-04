CashBackPro Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $222.83 million and approximately $359,052.07 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00003584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,882.27 or 0.99956147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00106095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,215,251 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.48824089 USD and is down -8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $336,883.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

