Carmignac Gestion Sells 775,876 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,876 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $27,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,936,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $21,600,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $19,665,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 256.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,959,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

YMM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance Announces Dividend

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.13 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

