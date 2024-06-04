Carmignac Gestion Sells 35,891 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,891 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $4,694,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 200,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after purchasing an additional 507,177 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,859,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 682,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after buying an additional 99,626 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.9 %

CP stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,496. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

