Carmignac Gestion Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 1.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.25% of Biogen worth $93,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day moving average is $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

