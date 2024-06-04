Carmignac Gestion Has $53.78 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 0.9% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian worth $53,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after buying an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after acquiring an additional 255,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,813,238.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,813,238.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,367 shares of company stock valued at $55,513,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day moving average is $205.40. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

