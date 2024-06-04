Carmignac Gestion Has $11.44 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,818,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 22,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.02. 3,965,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.75. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.74 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

