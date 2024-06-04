Carmignac Gestion Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,093,000 after purchasing an additional 68,385 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $22,465,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,177,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.21. 3,087,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

