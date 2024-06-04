Cardano (ADA) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.40 billion and approximately $316.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.11 or 0.05451539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00050639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,939,171,471 coins and its circulating supply is 35,707,288,531 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

