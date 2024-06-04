Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,135,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,203 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.80% of Canadian National Railway worth $647,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after buying an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $273,243,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $125.12. The company had a trading volume of 295,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,608. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.