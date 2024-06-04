Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $220.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.