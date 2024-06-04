Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.74.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

