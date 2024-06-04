Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “C$5.50” Price Target for IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) has been given a C$5.50 price target by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

IsoEnergy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CVE ISO traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.07. 124,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,548. The company has a market capitalization of C$726.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.97. IsoEnergy has a 52-week low of C$2.34 and a 52-week high of C$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.10.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

