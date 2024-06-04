Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Down to $21.03

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $20.31. Camping World shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 72,227 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -525.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,249.69%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 13.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Camping World by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 61.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.



Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

