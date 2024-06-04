Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,552 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

